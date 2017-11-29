NBC News terminates Matt Lauer for inappropriate workplace behavior

Matt Lauer appears on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, May 3, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News.

According to the TODAY Show, NBC News received a complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the beginning of Wednesday’s broadcast of the TODAY Show. Hoda Kotb was with Guthrie on the desk for the announcement.

During the announcement, Guthrie said she learned about Lauer’s termination shortly before the show.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack released this statement:

Dear Colleagues,

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

Andy

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

