Missing Child Alert issued for Orlando girl, 12

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for 12-year-old Naomy Ojeda of Orlando.

Law enforcement officials say Ojeda was last seen in the area of the 2800th block of Upper Park Road in Orlando.

Ojeda is described as a white/Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’03” and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Ojeda was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.