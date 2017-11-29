McDonald’s manager gets $9K for giving police tip about Seminole Heights killer

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Richard Gonzmart, the owner of the Columbia restaurant group, pledged a $9,000 award for a tip that led to an arrest in the Seminole Heights murders.

On Wednesday, he showed up to the Ybor City McDonald’s and presented a manager with the award money.

Police say she was the one who looked inside Howell Donaldson’s bag and found the loaded gun that investigators now say was used in the four murders.

Gonzmart called the woman a hero and said he was proud to fulfill his promise.

In a news conference Wednesday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said they were going to sift through the rest of the reward money and see what is appropriate.

