Latvala accuser goes public with sexual misconduct allegations

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WFLA) —Earlier this month, Republican State Senator Jack Latvala of Clearwater was removed from his position as budget chairman amid allegations he harassed and groped a number of anonymous staffers.

Now one of those staffers is saying she had no choice other than to go public with her allegations after being outed by a “malevolent” politician.

“The confidentiality that I was promised under Florida law has been violated,” Rachel Perrin Rogers said in a written statement obtained by News Channel 8. “I am fearful of the effect that this unethical action will have on other victims who desperately want to overcome their fear and speak out.”

“My motivation for filing the complaint was to stop Mr. Latvala’s illegal and unethical actions, against myself and against other women who work in Florida’s Capitol. Latvala has lied about what he did to me, and is now lying about my husband. Let’s set the record straight: my husband does not control me or my career; and he has no affiliation with any gubernatorial campaign. These lies are being told in an attempt to intimidate me.”

Perrin Rogers is one of six women POLITICO reported who anonymously accused Latvala, 66, of sexual misconduct.

Senate President Joe Negron said earlier this month that an independent third-party investigation into the allegations is pending. Latvala has repeatedly denied the accusations and hired a high-powered Tallahassee attorney to push back on the allegations.

Latvala is also in the race to become Florida’s next governor.

