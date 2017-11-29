Jacksonville mom says loose dogs attacked, killed caged pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) – A Jacksonville mother says loose dogs threatened her pets’ safety,

Lauren Bell said one of her rabbits was attacked and killed over the weekend.

She claims loose dogs have attacked her animals five times in the last few weeks. She’s also lost three chickens.

She even caught them in the act.

“I had to put my toddler in her room, so she was watching this happen, my 2-year old,” Bell said.

She believes the dogs are somehow getting through her fence.

Bell said Jacksonville’s Animal Control Department isn’t helping.

She’s mostly concerned for her children.

“If an animal attacks one of my children, am I supposed to shoot it before or after my child is dead?” Bell asked.

