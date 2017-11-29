Jacksonville mom says loose dogs attacked, killed caged pets

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) – A Jacksonville mother says loose dogs threatened her pets’ safety,

Lauren Bell said one of her rabbits was attacked and killed over the weekend.

She claims loose dogs have attacked her animals five times in the last few weeks. She’s also lost three chickens.

She even caught them in the act.

“I had to put my toddler in her room, so she was watching this happen, my 2-year old,” Bell said.

She believes the dogs are somehow getting through her fence.

Bell said Jacksonville’s Animal Control Department isn’t helping.

She’s mostly concerned for her children.

“If an animal attacks one of my children, am I supposed to shoot it before or after my child is dead?” Bell asked.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s