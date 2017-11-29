Inside the mind of a possible serial killer: What would be Donaldson’s motivation for killing four?

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA)—News Channel 8 is digging deeper into the mind of a serial killer following the arrest of Howell “Trai” Donaldson III, the man suspected of killing four people in Seminole Heights.

“All four murders were ruthlessly committed. All four murders are related. There was no apparent motive,” said Chief Brian Dugan.

It’s the million-dollar question many people are asking: What would motivate Donaldson to cut four lives short?

“In order for someone to go out and violently and murder someone, we have to take a look at their past, so what’s going on. What happened to them,” said psychologist Dr. Stacey Scheckner.

Dr. Scheckner believes something was triggered.

“When we can’t express it verbally, look what this murderer is trying to express. He is killing people. In subconscious, he’s trying to say to the world look what happened to me,” said Scheckner. “I’m in so much pain and agony that in order for me to communicate what has happened to me, I have to do this.”

According to Sheckner, serial killers are usually men who typically don’t act out until it’s too late.

“Maybe he was violently bullied, maybe things happened to him where he internalized it, didn’t express it until all of a sudden he just popped,” she said.

The Tampa Bay area has seen its fair share of serial killers.

In 1984, Bobby Joe Long killed ten women over a six-month period. He pled guilty to those crimes in 1985 and is currently on death row.

In 1986, Oscar Ray Bolin Jr. killed three women. He was executed in 2016.

And Oba Chandler was convicted and executed for the 1989 triple murders of three women, a mother and her daughters, whose bodies were found floating in Tampa Bay.

Now Donaldson is accused of killing Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronnie Felton in a 51-day killing spree.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Donaldson admitted that he owned the gun linked to the crimes, but did not admit to the murders.

