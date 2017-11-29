Gov. Scott to visit Tampa following arrest in Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott is coming to Tampa Wednesday morning following the arrest in a string of murders in Seminole Heights.

The governor is scheduled to visit the Tampa Police Department around 8:15 a.m.

According to his office, the governor will be thanking law enforcement for their tireless work to keep the community safe and their efforts to arrest the suspect in four killings in the neighborhood.

Police arrested 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III late Tuesday night and charged him with the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

The governor released this statement shortly after the arrest:

I applaud the relentless effort of Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Mayor Bob Buckhorn and every law enforcement officer who has worked around the clock and over the Thanksgiving holiday. Our state is home to the world’s best law enforcement community, and on behalf of all Floridians, we appreciate their bravery and service. Last week, I visited Seminole Heights and saw firsthand the pain that these crimes have caused across the community. As a father and a grandfather, it is unimaginable what the families of these victims are going through. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them, and we will work to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve. In Florida, we have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of evil behavior and anyone responsible will be held to the fullest extent of the law.”

MORE ON SEMINOLE HEIGHTS ARREST: