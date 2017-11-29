Florida lawmaker files bill to eliminate daylight saving time

(WESH) – A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that proposes eliminating the observance of daylight saving time.

Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed a bill on Nov. 13 that would exempt the state of Florida from daylight saving time and require that the state observe standard time.

Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.

If the bill passes and is signed by the governor, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019. It has not yet been heard in any Senate committees.

Read the proposal here.

