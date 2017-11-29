Deputies: Mom threw infant during fight, breaking child’s skull

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father’s feet, fracturing the baby’s skull.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports the infant’s father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to “take” his son.

The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital on Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Rios initially told investigators she didn’t know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Rios was arrested Friday and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

