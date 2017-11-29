Cops: Suspect flees deputies, accidentally shoots himself with stolen gun

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accidentally shot himself while fleeing law enforcement in St. Petersburg, deputies said.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 23-year-old Matthew Lukine Brown was seen driving through a residential neighborhood in the area of 6th Avenue South and 13th Street South. His Honda’s headlights were off and he was blowing through stop signs and traffic lights, according to an arrest report.

Members of Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) used a tire-deflation device to stop Brown near 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South, but his vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed as he tried to evade law enforcement. Before deputies could initiate a vehicle pursuit, a VCTF member who was reviewing surveillance saw a bright flash coming from the vehicle and heard something that sounded like a gunshot. He then saw Brown discard what appeared to be a handgun.

VCTF members used a PIT block to stop the Honda near 22nd Avenue South and 22nd Street South, and Brown was taken into custody.

Deputies said Brown accidentally shot himself in the thigh when he tried to get rid of the handgun. The handgun was recovered, and investigators leanred it was previously reported stolen from a vehicle in Largo.

Brown was taken to the hospital and later released. He’s now being held in the Pinellas County Jail and faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and grand theft of a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

