Cops: Suspect flees deputies, accidentally shoots himself with stolen gun

By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accidentally shot himself while fleeing law enforcement in St. Petersburg, deputies said.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 23-year-old Matthew Lukine Brown was seen driving through a residential neighborhood in the area of 6th Avenue South and 13th Street South. His Honda’s headlights were off and he was blowing through stop signs and traffic lights, according to an arrest report.

Members of Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) used a tire-deflation device to stop Brown near 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South, but his vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed as he tried to evade law enforcement. Before deputies could initiate a vehicle pursuit, a VCTF member who was reviewing surveillance saw a bright flash coming from the vehicle and heard something that sounded like a gunshot. He then saw Brown discard what appeared to be a handgun.

VCTF members used a PIT block to stop the Honda near 22nd Avenue South and 22nd Street South, and Brown was taken into custody.

Deputies said Brown accidentally shot himself in the thigh when he tried to get rid of the handgun. The handgun was recovered, and investigators leanred it was previously reported stolen from a vehicle in Largo.

Brown was taken to the hospital and later released. He’s now being held in the Pinellas County Jail and faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and grand theft of a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s