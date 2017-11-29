Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes baby giraffe Quinn

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Move over, Oliver. There’s a new baby giraffe in town, who just happens to be surrounded by roller coasters.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has welcomed a reticulated male giraffe calf named Quinn.  The zoo shared the news on Thanksgiving, but did not release the giraffe’s name or sex until Thursday.

Quinn came into the world on November 14 weighing approximately 150 pounds. He is 6 foot tall.

He’s now with his mother Celina in an area out of guest view where they can be closely monitored by zookeepers to ensure Quinn is nursing and growing properly. The zoo said gestation period for a reticulated giraffe is 15 months, and calves nurse for approximately 1 year.

Quinn is expected to make his public debut at the Zoo’s Serengeti Plain sometime in the next several weeks.

