HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Ruskin.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was shot and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was not injured.

No further details are available at this time.

