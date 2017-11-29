Accused killer caught, Seminole Heights returns to normal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in a month and a half across Seminole Heights, you can take a nightly stroll, sit on your porch and not have to worry about being shot. 

“I was watching last night, I was like, ‘yes!’” said Tony Ward, owner of Ward’s Robe Boutique.

Elated, ecstatic and relieved. Many words describe the feeling in Seminole Heights.

The holiday spirit can be unleashed.

“It’s going to get back to normal. I’m definitely looking forward to be back how it was two months ago, before all this started happening,” said Ward.

At well-known flower shop Moates Florist, owner Lajuanda Barrera is glad the alleged killer will be held accountable.

“We are simply overjoyed. I think that’s the word. Relief, utter and utter gratitude to all the men and women that are responsible to help bring this monster to justice,” said Barrera.

Her happiness is tempered by the fact four families are now grieving their losses.

“It certainly is healing and hope that I’m feeling. So tearful, so emotional, connected to these families forever. I think it’s their story that still needs to be told,” she said.

Barrera took down the poster on her front door, offering a reward for information on the killer.

Her collection of holiday lights will continue for “Light the Heights.”

No longer held hostage in their homes at night, the heights is coming alive.

“The sense of relief is huge. I think there’s gonna be a lot of celebrating in Seminole Heights this weekend,” said neighbor, Sue Hanlon.

