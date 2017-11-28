Woman struck, killed in crosswalk at Weeki Wachee Winn Dixie

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday outside the Winn Dixie in Weeki Wachee in Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Maria Resendes Pavao was walking in the crosswalk in the parking lot when she was struck by a SUV.

A FHP spokesman said that the driver of the 2016 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Commercial Way and turned right without seeing Pavao and hit her.

Pavao was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital where she died.

Charges against the driver are pending.

