Who is Seminole Heights murder suspect Howell Donaldson? Tampa police make arrest

By Published: Updated:
(Howell Emanuel Donaldson in a photo from 2010)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have made an arrest in the four recent murders in Seminole Heights.

Howell Donaldson was arrested after police received a tip from a Ybor City McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

Police took Donaldson in for questioning after a gun was recovered from the scene.

Donaldson is accused in the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

He has been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

It has been 51 days since the first murder in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as we work to learn more information.

(Howell Emanuel Donaldson in a photo from 2010)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s