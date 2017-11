AIRMONT, N.Y. (NBC) – Police in New York release home surveillance video showing a burglar who got stuck in a kitchen window wearing a bathrobe.

It happened Saturday in Airmont, north of New York City.

Surveillance video from a home security camera shows the burglar, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, struggling to get through a kitchen window into the house.

After a couple minutes, he gets inside.

Fortunately no one was home at the time.

