Tampa police chief ‘optimistic’ Ybor City tip connected to Seminole Heights murders

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are on scene of an incident in Ybor City.

Police are investigating a tip that has led detectives to a McDonald’s restaurant at E 13th Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A gun was recovered at the restaurant. Police are interviewing a person about what they know about the gun.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news conference that he is “optimistic” the incident is connected to the recent murders in Seminole Heights.

“As far as whether I’m optimistic whether this has to do with Seminole Heights, yes. I believe this has to do with Seminole Heights,” Dugan said.

Eagle 8 is over the scene where police have a red vehicle cornered off with crime scene tape in the parking lot.

Dugan said police believe the person with the firearm was driving that car.

“We have recovered other firearms before, so we will see,” Dugan said. “We’re going to go through this. We’re in it for the long haul. Let’s see where this leads.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page soon for updates…

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s