Seminole Heights residents not changing altered lives until police are certain about killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Apprehension still hangs over Seminole Heights even though the Tampa Police Chief said he’s optimistic about the gun found at a Ybor City McDonald’s.

“I mean, they don’t have any specific details. I mean, I hope that’s the guy. There’s not really any real information,” said resident Bridgitt Longtine.

Hope remains, but people won’t change their altered lives until there’s certainty.

“Until we find out definitely it is him, honestly very worried. I live a mile and a half away in Tampa Heights and I come here every day almost,” resident Paul Breece said.

People have lived on edge for weeks.

“It’s very stressful. I mean, you can’t be out at night. Sleeping, you hear a bump and you go, ‘what’s that.’ It’s really upsetting. The guy just needs to turn himself in,” Longtine said.

