Seminole Heights business owners hoping cops have killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Business owners in Seminole Heights are hoping for a swift conclusion of this case.

Besides concern for safety in the neighborhood, many are hurting financially.

“People are nervous. Once it gets to 5 o’clock, it’s dead,” said Randolph Hamilton, owner of Grillz Godz on Hillsborough Avenue.

Sundown, business down. That’s what happens at many places in Seminole Heights.

But Tuesday night’s news is offering a glimmer of hope.

“I think that every business and every homeowner is hoping this is the break. If it’s not, then we’re back to square one,” said Hamilton.

A few doors away, it’s closing time at Ward’s Robe Boutique.

“I am crossing my fingers. Our small business has been struggling since he’s been on the loose. So I just hope they catch him, make the community safe so people come back out and shop and love their community,” said Divina Ward.

Co-owners Divina and Tony Ward said people are scared.

“It’s hard having to watch your back coming out of here. You’re having to protect yourself and the business has been closing early,” said Tony Ward.

Maybe, just maybe, cops have their guy? If it pans out to be true, life in the heights can get back to normal, just in time for the busy shopping season.

“Any time it’s crimes like this, ya know, back to back to back, nobody knows who it is, where he’s from, it’s just terrifying” said Divina Ward.

