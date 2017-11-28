‘Santa’ competing to become ‘World’s Strongest Man’

SALEM, Ore. (WFLA) — A Santa Claus in Oregon has been lifting weights this year to get ready for Christmas.

The Santa from Salem, Albie Mushaney, is competing for the “World’s Strongest Man” masters title next month and has been pumping iron to get ready.

“I was terribly out of shape, obese,” Mushaney said. “Getting beat up by diabetes and I realized, you know, if I want to see my kids graduate from high school, I was going to have to lose some weight and get in shape.”

Mushaney has also been busy launching “Operation Big Bad Santa.” The operation raises money to buy Christmas presents for the children of wounded veterans.

