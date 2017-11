ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA/WGRZ) – A New York town took a unique approach to Christmas this year.

Contributions from residents in the town embodied a winter sport that can be celebrated during the holidays and months beyond.

The tree, located about 40 miles south of Buffalo, is entirely made out of skis!

It’s 30 feet tall and took 400 skis to create.

Ellicottville plans to keep the tree lit throughout the winter, and perhaps beyond.