SUDBURY, Mass. (NEWS10) – No this wasn’t the Griswold family driving through a Massachusetts town.

An officer with the Sudbury Police Department stopped a tiny vehicle with a giant Christmas tree on it. You could barely see the car underneath.

The department posted the image to Facebook and are reminding the public to transport holiday trees responsibly.

Police stopped the car on Friday on Route 20, just 20 miles outside of Boston.

It is unclear if the driver was cited.

