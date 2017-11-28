North Korea launches ballistic missile

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — U.S. officials have confirmed that North Korea conducted a missile launch Tuesday afternoon, NBC News says.

The report states that North Korea launched an unidentified missile eastward.

A South Korean military official later told NBC News, “We confirm that we have detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch. The missile is still traveling towards the direction of the East Sea (Sea of Japan).”

South Korea says it is monitoring the missile.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.