Mother pleads for safe return of missing 3-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) — The search continued Tuesday for a 3-year-old North Carolina girl who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

The alert issued Monday said Mariah Woods was the victim of a child abduction. Police have not named a suspect.

The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mariah’s mother says she last saw her daughter around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

“If anybody knows where she is at or has any information, just please call the sheriff’s department or notify anybody,” Kristy Woods said Monday night in an emotional plea. “She could be anywhere. She is a very sweet loving girl. Long brown hair, blue eyes. Goes by Mariah. She has walking difficulties, so please, if anybody sees her. She is three years old, please notify them.”

Kristy Woods says her boyfriend saw Mariah around midnight when the toddler woke up and he told her to go back to bed. The couple discovered Mariah was missing around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews continued searching around the Woods’ home on Tuesday. Investigators surrounded a trash can with caution tape and moved it into the back of a law enforcement vehicle.

Neighbors are also showing up to help search for the child.

Anyone with information should call 911, 1-800-843-5678 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 1-910-989-4070.

