McDonald’s employee describes scene of Ybor incident that may be linked to Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police investigated a tip at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ybor City on Tuesday . Police Chief Brian Dugan is optimistic the tip relates to the recent murders in Seminole Heights.

An employee at the McDonald’s was an eyewitness to what happened Tuesday afternoon. He caught up with News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael on Facebook Live.

The employee said a co-worker of his entered the restaurant with a backpack and gave it to the manager.

He allegedly told her not to look inside as he went to go cash a check.

The manager reportedly did look inside the backpack and found a gun. She then called police.

The McDonald’s employee said Tampa police swarmed his co-worker in the parking lot.

Tampa police have not confirmed whether or not this incident is related to the Seminole Heights murders.

Police confirmed a gun was recovered and a man is being questioned at police headquarters.

