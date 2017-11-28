Man cut off kittens’ tails with garden scissors in Marion County, deputies say

WESH

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Marion County man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies said he used garden scissors to cut off the tails of five kittens.

Marion County deputies said James Steele Reid, 68, intentionally cut the tails off five, 4-week-old kittens after being told by the owner not to touch them.

The kittens’ owner told deputies that Reid got into a fight with her husband on their farm, where Reid volunteers.

Deputies said that after the fight, Reid grabbed a pair of garden scissors and some iodine and told a co-worker that he was going to cut the tails off the victim’s kittens. He told witnesses that he wanted the victim to “look at those cats and think of him,” deputies said.

Soon after, a witness saw Reid exit the barn with the kittens’ tails in his hands, deputies said.

Reid was arrested Monday and charged with animal cruelty.

