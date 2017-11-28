Hyde Park man hit with gun, forced into home & robbed

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hyde Park neighborhood is on edge after a 77-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon. Police are still looking for the four men responsible.

“They thought I wasn’t cooperating quite as well as they’d like so they hit me with a gun,” said Harrell Warren.

Warren was just returning to his home near Willow Avenue and Azeele Street on Sunday when he saw two men who looked suspicious. He had been out grocery shopping at Costco.

“I asked, ‘May I help you?’ They didn’t say anything. When they got past that green recycle this guy points his pistol and says get inside,” said Warren.

He went inside his garage and two men took his keys, cellphone and wallet. Then he was forced inside his home.

“They made me get on the floor in the living area. One stayed with me. The other searched, found my gun.”

Warren just laid on the floor and was hoping for the best.

“I was just thinking I am going to cooperate, this is not worth dying for.”

Just after he thought that, then he heard a gunshot.

“What they didn’t know was that the bullet fell right on the floor and the officers found it when they got here. The firing of the shot was to keep me down, I’m sure.”

The two suspects who were inside stole his gun and also took his laptop. Police say they got into a silver car with two other men and got away.

“I want to see them locked up for a long period of time so they have time to get themselves together so they don’t do this anymore.”

Police say the getaway car was likely a Honda Accord and there is noticeable damage to the left side of the bumper. If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Tampa police department of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

