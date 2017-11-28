Crews searching Pasco County lakes for missing, endangered man

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Pasco County for a missing and endangered 45-year-old.

Dive teams from the sheriff’s office are out near Boyette Road and Elam Road in Wesley Chapel searching nearby lakes for Scott Kurland.

Deputies say Kurland left his home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and made suicidal statements. Later that day, investigators found his car near Elam Road and Boyette Road.

Kurland was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown crocs and sweatpants or pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

