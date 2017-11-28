‘Anxiety’ for families of Seminole Heights murder victims, police question man found with gun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Families of the four murder victims in Seminole Heights are living an emotional roller coaster.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that he is “optimistic” an incident at a McDonald’s in Ybor City where a man was found with a gun is connected to the recent murders in Seminole Heights.

“As far as whether I’m optimistic whether this has to do with Seminole Heights, yes. I believe this has to do with Seminole Heights,” Dugan said.

The man is being questioned and has not been arrested, according to officials.

“It just feels like you can’t breathe,” said Monica Hoffa’s uncle Robert Hoffa.

Hoffa says the family is experiencing anxiety and they’re hoping the weight will be lifted soon.

“Whenever you hear that, it’s like your blood pressure starts boiling almost but you want to go out there and take out justice but you have to let the police do their job,” Robert Hoffa said.

A month and a half after the first murder, Robert Hoffa says it has taken patience and faith to make it this far.

“I’m shaken. Feels like an earthquake. If this [is] him, I’d like to just go camp out at the police department until he’s tried will be nice,” Robert Hoffa said.

The family is now on edge while waiting for answers.

“We’re praying for a phone call of capture tonight.”

Hoffa says he’s satisfied with how the investigation is being handled.

