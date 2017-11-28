2 USF employees arrested for stealing nearly $11,000 worth of computer equipment

Ryan Hughes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two University of South Florida employees were arrested Monday for stealing computer equipment from a campus warehouse.

Twenty Cisco AIR-AP28021-B-KG access points were taken by the men.

The devices are used to provide Wi-Fi and internet to students on campus.

“We identified one person as placing the items in the warehouse and then a second person removing them,” said Capt. Meg Ross of the USF Police Department.

Police explained that Jason Hamilton got the ball rolling.

Daniel Lettieri is accused of driving off with the boxes filled with the equipment valued at nearly $11,000.

Both men, who work in the Information Technology and Telecom departments at USF, were taken to jail.

“It’s hindering our education as it is. Why would you do that? We’re here to learn,” said student Marnell Brown.

Arrest papers show the devices were put up for sale on eBay.

Police are investigating to determine if the men stole any other computer equipment from the university.

