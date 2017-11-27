‘You be please be strong,’ grandson of man killed at St. Pete bus stop speaks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police continue to investigate how a 78-year-old driver veered off the road and hit two people at a bus stop on 49th Street N on Sunday.

Santiago Carcamo, 83, died at a hospital from his injuries.

Carcamo’s grandson, Gabriel Oliva, was treated and released.

He suffered a broken leg and received bruises on his back.

Family say there are still many unanswered questions.

Oliva cried as he talked about his grandfather Monday after the crash.

“He was just telling me he had a lot of pain and I was just trying to encourage him, ‘you please be strong for the family,’” he said.

Police said driver, Louise Pequeno, was making a right turn out of Disston Plaza, when another car swerved to avoid being hit by her.

Detectives say Pequeno was clipped by the second vehicle and swerved back towards the curb and crashed into the bus bench, where Carcamo and Oliva were sitting.

“When that car came, I just tried to grab him and then his body was on mine, so,” said Oliva.

Pequeno did call 911 after the crash.

“I was driving off the road and hit two people,” she says in the call.

But she did not answer the door when News Channel 8 stopped by.

The family celebrated Thanksgiving at the home Thursday.

They also threw Carcamo’s wife a birthday party Saturday.

He was expected to go to South America next week to spend Christmas with family.

They’re now planning his funeral instead.

When asked if he thought the elderly woman should be punished, Oliva responded, “I don’t know. God bless her. It’s just like in a movie, so horrible, you know. It’s the holiday. We were just walking. You don’t expect this kind of thing of happen.”

Oliva said he doesn’t remember seeing a second vehicle, only Pequeno’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

