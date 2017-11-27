WATCH: Incredible flash mob dance proposal at St. Pete Sundial

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Just when we thought we had seen it all, an incredible flash mob proposal popped up this weekend.

Folks who were out and about got a special treat to a flash mob dance that took over the St. Pete Sundial area.

A very creative groom-to-be, named Alex, got a dance crew together to make his proposal to his girlfriend Kacy unforgettable.

Just look at them go!

Alex boogied through the steps and made his way over to Kacy for the big moment.

When Alex got down on one knee, Kacy gasped in surprise and of course, said YES! Who wouldn’t?

Kacy’s mom commented on the Facebook post and said her daughter was so surprised and the day was “filled with love and family!”

