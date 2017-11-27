Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Polk County, neighbors asked to stay inside

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Polk County early Monday morning, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of the derailment in Lakeland, near the intersection of Galloway Road and Kathleen Road.

Deputies have issued a precautionary shelter in place order for people in the Rollinglen Loop neighborhood, according to our news crew at the scene. People there are being asked to close their windows and turn off the air conditioning.

Crews found the derailment just before 2 a.m. while returning from a medical call in the area. Authorities say no one was hurt in the derailment.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the derailment. CSX is on the scene.