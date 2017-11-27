Tickets on sale for Pirate Water Taxi ‘River of Lights’ holiday cruise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cruise downtown Tampa this holiday season with Pirate Water Taxi.

The “River of Lights” holiday boat cruise is a narration for the first half of the cruise and a sing-a-long with Christmas Carolers on the second half.

Guests will enjoy hot chocolate and holiday cookies on the trip. Beer and wine are available for purchase on board.

Cruises begin Friday and run on select nights through Dec. 30.

Tickets are $25 plus tax for adults and $15 plus tax for children.

You can learn more about the River of Lights cruise by clicking here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: