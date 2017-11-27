Teachers ‘working to contract’ in Hillsborough County to protest pay increase freeze

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Public school teachers throughout Hillsborough County are cutting back their hours this week.

They are “working to contract,” meaning they will only be working the 8 hours a day their contracts require of them.

“I will be leaving at 3:40. I usually leave about 5:30,” said Jennifer Butorak, a teacher at Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa.

“I understand the money is not there. They say it’s not in the budget. They can’t pull money out of thin air, but we were promised that money. We count on that money,” she said.

For weeks, teachers, parents and students have protested the school board’s decision to freeze pay increases for teachers. Teachers say they were promised an increase that amounts to $4,000 each over the last three years. They have not seen any of it.

The school board tells News Channel 8 the money is needed elsewhere for things like more technology and air conditioner replacement.

Governor Rick Scott visited Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa Monday to discuss his “Securing Florida’s Future Budget” campaign.

We asked him what it’s going to take to keep the pay increase promise.

“This year I’m going to try and get more money for their supply grants so hopefully they are not out of pocket when they buy supplies,” the governor said.

Although he reminds everyone, he can’t make promises. He encourages everyone to call their local and state representatives to voice their opinion.

The teacher pay increases remain tied up in negotiations. The next school board meeting is set for December 5.

