Teachers ‘working to contract’ in Hillsborough County to protest pay increase freeze

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Public school teachers throughout Hillsborough County are cutting back their hours this week.

They are “working to contract,” meaning they will only be working the 8 hours a day their contracts require of them.

“I will be leaving at 3:40. I usually leave about 5:30,” said Jennifer Butorak, a teacher at Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa.

“I understand the money is not there. They say it’s not in the budget. They can’t pull money out of thin air, but we were promised that money. We count on that money,” she said.

For weeks, teachers, parents and students have protested the school board’s decision to freeze pay increases for teachers. Teachers say they were promised an increase that amounts to $4,000 each over the last three years. They have not seen any of it.

The school board tells News Channel 8 the money is needed elsewhere for things like more technology and air conditioner replacement.

Governor Rick Scott visited Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa Monday to discuss his “Securing Florida’s Future Budget” campaign.

We asked him what it’s going to take to keep the pay increase promise.

“This year I’m going to try and get more money for their supply grants so hopefully they are not out of pocket when they buy supplies,” the governor said.

Although he reminds everyone, he can’t make promises. He encourages everyone to call their local and state representatives to voice their opinion.

The teacher pay increases remain tied up in negotiations. The next school board meeting is set for December 5.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s