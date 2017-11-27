Tampa dubbed one of America’s most sinful cities

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is soaring above all others on the naughty list.

Tampa was pegged at No. 9 on the list of Most Sinful Cities in America by WalletHub. The company crunched data on the 180 most populated U.S. cities ranking their “evil deeds.”

Source: WalletHub

The data is broken down into 32 categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users.”

For Tampa, Lust and Vanity are the two major sinful categories affecting our town. With indicators like “most active tinder users” and “beauty/tanning salons per capita.”

Overall, Las Vegas grabbed the baddest of the bad cities – no surprise there.

Our neighbors in Orlando and Miami stole the other main slots rounding out the top 3, making Florida the state that commits the most vices.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s