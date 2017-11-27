Tampa dubbed one of America’s most sinful cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is soaring above all others on the naughty list.

Tampa was pegged at No. 9 on the list of Most Sinful Cities in America by WalletHub. The company crunched data on the 180 most populated U.S. cities ranking their “evil deeds.”

The data is broken down into 32 categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users.”

For Tampa, Lust and Vanity are the two major sinful categories affecting our town. With indicators like “most active tinder users” and “beauty/tanning salons per capita.”

Overall, Las Vegas grabbed the baddest of the bad cities – no surprise there.

Our neighbors in Orlando and Miami stole the other main slots rounding out the top 3, making Florida the state that commits the most vices.

