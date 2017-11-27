Tampa couple killed when tire blows on Alligator Alley

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa couple was killed on Alligator Alley on Sunday when a tire blew and their SUV crashed into a canal.

Kevin Tyler Livingston, 42, and Michele Makiyama Livingston, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene about 12:20 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Livingston was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition west on Interstate 75 in western Broward County when the SUV “sustained a left rear tire tread separation,” FHP said. Livingston lost control and veered off the highway and into the canal near mile marker 32.

The couple had spent Thanksgiving in South Florida and was returning home.

Some good Samaritans tried to help rescue the couple, but the water was too deep.

