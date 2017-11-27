State officials to begin collecting health data to study Bayshore High School ‘cancer cluster’

Why have so many Bayshore HS alumni been diagnosed with cancer?

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health will announce an initiative to find out why so many graduates from Bayshore High School have been diagnosed with cancer or other rare diseases.

The DOH is working in partnership with the Manatee County school board and the Board of County Commissioners.

Bayshore High School was torn down in 1999, but hundreds of people, both alumni and family members, have been diagnosed with cancer or rare diseases.

Alumni have reported hundreds of cases of cancer or birth defects. Reports have shown the alumni have higher than average numbers of breast cancer, leukemia and lymphoma.

Many believe contaminated water is to blame, possibly from buried diesel tanks or from an old, nearby factory that used to handle hazardous chemicals.

Numerous studies have been done over the years. County health officials say no contaminants were found and no physical evidence has been produced to show any cancer trends.

But the Department of Health will collect these medical records and investigate.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Manatee Community Foundation.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers will be there and will have more coming tonight on News Channel 8 at 5.

