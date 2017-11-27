Seminole Heights residents begin putting up Christmas lights to help with patrols

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in southeast Seminole Heights are making a community effort to “Light the Heights.” The goal is to put up Christmas lights on every street and every home in the neighborhood to help with patrols.

Tampa police are leading a manhunt for the person believed to be responsible for randomly murdering four people between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14.

Volunteers with the Have Your Neighbors’ Back team are canvassing the neighborhood in zones each night this week from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They want to be sure people feel safe while decorating their homes for Christmas. Organizers say the plan is to have large light hanging events on Saturday and Sunday.

The volunteers began walking the neighborhood Monday night south of Hillsborough Avenue where two of the victims, Benjamin Mitchell and Anthony Naiboa, were murdered.

The area Tuesday night will include E. New Orleans Avenue, where Monica Hoffa was murdered, along with Caracas Street, where Ronnie Felton, the most recent victim, was killed.

The group will move further south on Thursday and Friday and will end at E. Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Organizers of the Light the Heights effort say volunteers will be out in full force decorating homes over the weekend.

They’re asking for the following donations:

Christmas lights – new and used

Extension cords

Yard stakes

Projectors- Holiday lights or other

Solar powered lights and projectors for vacant homes/lots

According the group’s Facebook page, donations can be dropped off at the following businesses in Seminole Heights:

Southern Brewing & Wine Making

Ella’s

Fodder & Shine

Richard’s Automotive Service

Front Porch

Ebisu Sushi Shack

Christmas tree lot at Seminole Heights United Methodist Church

Jai Dee Massage & Yoga Studio

The Mermaid Tavern

Two Broke Spokes

