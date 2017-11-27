Sarasota Target employee accused of stealing $2,300 from cash registers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Target employee was caught on surveillance video stealing more than $2,300 from cash registers at work.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shakima R. Sanders, 23, and charged her with grand theft.

Deputies responded to the Target on North Cattlemen Road just before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They obtained the video showing Sanders taking money out of registers on several occasions starting Nov. 9, investigators said.

Sanders was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and charged with one count of Grand Theft. She was released Friday on $10,000 bond.

