Sarasota Target employee accused of stealing $2,300 from cash registers

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Target employee was caught on surveillance video stealing more than $2,300 from cash registers at work.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shakima R. Sanders, 23, and charged her with grand theft.

Deputies responded to the Target on North Cattlemen Road just before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They obtained the video showing Sanders taking money out of registers on several occasions starting Nov. 9, investigators said.

Sanders was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and charged with one count of Grand Theft. She was released Friday on $10,000 bond.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s