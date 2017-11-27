Sarasota authorities confirm missing teen Jabez Spann was witness to murder

Jabez Spann

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lucille Tillery says she is out of tears. Her grandson, Jabez Spann, 14, has been missing since Labor Day.

His family began handing out fliers asking for information about the missing teen during Hurricane Irma.

The family believes the teen was the witness to a murder in his neighborhood.

“Somebody came to me and told me that my grandson was a witness to that murder and that’s when he went missing,” said Tillery.

Now, Sarasota authorities have arrested Reginald Lee Parker and charged him as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Travis Combs.

Parker isn’t talking to police, but Spann’s family believe he knows something about the missing teen and that others do too.

“What ever done happened, we just want him back. We just, just tell somebody where he at. You know you just could. We want some closure,” said Tillery.

All she can think of now, is the last time she saw her grandson.

“I keep going over that morning when I last seen him. When he left out the door, he gave me a kiss on jaw and a hug and said, ‘granny, I’ll see you later.’ I didn’t have no idea that I wouldn’t see him no more after that,” said Tillery.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the return of Spann.

