Robbery suspect shot by police at mall after pointing fake gun at officer

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WFLA) — A robbery suspect was shot by a police officer at a Texas mall this weekend after police say he pointed a fake gun at them.

Officers with the Arlington Police Department responded to the Parks Mall on Sunday for a reported shoplifting.

Responding officers found the suspect and started to chase him.

At one point, the suspect got on an escalator and pulled what looked like a weapon from his waistband. Photos show him holding it toward an officer, who then opened fire and shot the suspect.

Children and families were in the area during the incident. No one else was injured.

Investigators later realized the suspect’s weapon was a BB gun.

“We have done a lot of news stories over the past two years about how tragic these things can occur because an officer cannot distinguish between a legitimate, true firearm and an imitation replica firearm,” said Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

