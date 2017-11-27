Publix offering same-day alcohol delivery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WESH) — Publix is now offering same-day alcohol delivery.

The Lakeland-based grocer already offers grocery delivery for many Orlando-area zip codes.

Through the chains partnership with Instacart, Publix will now bring beer, wine and liquor to your doorstep.

Publix said the order will be delivered on the same day, often in as little as an hour.

The service varies by zip code and cannot be combined with a grocery delivery.

You must be 21 years old to order and be able to provide identification at the time of the delivery.

