Part of Highway 60 closed in Polk County after fatal crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a car crash in Polk County Monday morning.

The crash happened east of Lake Wales on Highway 60 at Sam Keen Road around 7:20 a.m.

Deputies say the crash involved two cars and confirm one person was killed.

The sheriff’s office is on-scene and has shut down Highway 60 east at Sam Keen Road. Traffic is being diverted westbound.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

