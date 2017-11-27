Part of Highway 60 closed in Polk County after fatal crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a car crash in Polk County Monday morning.
The crash happened east of Lake Wales on Highway 60 at Sam Keen Road around 7:20 a.m.
Deputies say the crash involved two cars and confirm one person was killed.
The sheriff’s office is on-scene and has shut down Highway 60 east at Sam Keen Road. Traffic is being diverted westbound.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
