‘Koetter’s Korner’ talks Jameis return, a nightmare day vs. Julio Jones

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had another MRI on his injured right shoulder Monday morning. For the first time in weeks, the prognosis looks good.

“He [Winston] did some rehab work with our trainers,” head coach Dirk Koetter said during News Channel 8’s exclusive “Koetter’s Korner” interview. “If he doesn’t have a setback tomorrow, it looks like he has a chance to be cleared for throwing at practice on Wednesday.”

Koetter is facing a potentially lengthy injury list at Wednesday’s practice. Running back Doug Martin left Sunday’s game in Atlanta with a concussion. The same for safety T.J. Ward. Two more defensive players, corner back Robert McClain and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, also left the game against the Falcons with injuries.

The 34-20 loss to the Falcons puts the Bucs season loss total at seven, matching last season’s record.

And while postseason play, or even a record above .500, seem tough to obtain now, there will be much at stake over the final five games when it comes to jobs. The coaching staff is not the only group on the radar of Bucs’ ownership. Players themselves will take the field, knowing that their spot in 2018 may not be guaranteed.

The defensive side of the ball experienced another difficult day in the loss in Atlanta. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones racked up a mind-boggling 253 yards receiving and helped Atlanta build a 21-point lead early in the second half.

“I’ve seen that movie with Julio before,” Koetter said, recalling his own time as the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. “Defensively, probably our worst outing of the year, overall.”

