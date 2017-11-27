‘I wanted to kill people’: Girl, 10, accused of intentionally driving into home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — Police in Kentucky say a 10-year-old girl told them she wanted to kill people so she deliberately drove a truck into an occupied home.

Joshua Pate had just gotten home at about 2:30pm, Friday, when a truck crashed into his home.

Pate tells WDRB that five children were in the room at the time and the furniture saved their lives. “The loveseat slid around and made kind of like a barrier – the back of the loveseat is kind of tall, like, this high, and I think the kids just slid with the loveseat.”

The driver of the truck was a 10-year-old girl, she wasn’t injured but Pate says neither he nor the police were ready for what she told officers when they arrived.

“He couldn’t believe what she said. He was like ‘excuse me?’ and she said ‘I wanted to kill people’ and he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ and she said ‘I wanted to kill people,” Pate tells WDRB.

Pate’s family, who was renting the home at the time, has been displaced, and he says he plans to take legal action against the girl’s family, who haven’t commented about what happened.

