WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene of a brush fire on Hillsborough County ELAP property.

The fire is burning at the end of Maple Mex Street and is approximately 10 acres in size.

Florida Forest Service personnel are on scene as well.

No homes are in danger at this time, but smoke is visible to residents in the area.

