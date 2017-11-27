Clearwater mother comes to aid of police during DUI arrest

(Source: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area mother is getting a huge “thanks” from the Clearwater Police Department.

Kim Marvin

Megan Andrews helped an officer trying to corral two toddlers at an accident scene.

Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of McMullen Booth, in front of the “Life Storage” facility, Clearwater police tell us Kim Marvin was driving drunk and rear-ended another car.

Cops arrived to find two young boys in their car seats.

Megan Andrews, a mother of two girls herself, made a U-turn.

“I saw the two kids and I saw this one officer, poor man, he was trying to wrangle two toddlers and I know exactly how hard it is,” said Andrews.

Police tell us they found two empty containers of Mike’s Hard Lemonade under the seat.

While cops dealt with the mom, Andrews stopped.

“I pulled up and I asked the officer if he needed any help. And he just like, ‘if you don’t mind.’ I was like, ‘yes, I’ll gladly help,’” said Andrews.

Since she lives nearby, Andrews had an idea.

“I decided to come back, grab some toys. I’m pretty sure those boys were hungry so I grabbed some food and some drinks and brought in all back,” she said.

A Clearwater police Facebook picture shows Andrews, officer Lauran Josey and the two boys playing with blocks.

“What better way to take their mind off with toys and with food until their loved one comes and picks them up” said Andrews.

Their mother, Kim Marvin, has a history of arrests going back five years.

Andrews hopes she turns her life around.

“She’s probably going through a lot of pain and a lot of hurt and I hope that she gets the help that she needs,” she said.

Marvin, a 24-year-old Burger King employee, is charged with DUI and child neglect. Arrest paperwork shows she had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

