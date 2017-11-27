Ambulance crew takes dying woman to see ocean one last time

(WFLA) — A woman got her dying wish thanks to some help from her new helpful pals.

While an ambulance crew was transporting her to the hospital, the patient said she wished she could be at the beach again.

The medic crew decided to take a slight detour to make her final wish come true.

The Queensland Ambulance Service shared the story on their Facebook page.

“Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy. Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference,” officials wrote on the page.

The post has reached over 70,000 people around the world.

