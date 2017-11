JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from her home in North Carolina.

Mariah Woods is described as 2’9” and 28 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday at 11 p.m. at a home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information should call 911, 1-800-843-5678 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 1-910-989-4070.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: